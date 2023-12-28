iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.22. 219,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

