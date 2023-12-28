iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,774. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

