iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 686,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.