iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.50

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.50 and last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.18.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

