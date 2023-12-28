iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.50

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.50 and last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.18.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
