iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 244,848 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

