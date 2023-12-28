iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 9.5% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $123.49. 326,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,242. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

