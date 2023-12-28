Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Position Increased by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Ispire Technology makes up 8.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 1.80% of Ispire Technology worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

ISPR opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology ( NASDAQ:ISPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.