Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
