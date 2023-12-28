Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02), with a volume of 899084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Jangada Mines Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

