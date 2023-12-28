Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $50.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 553,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,816. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

