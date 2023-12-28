Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,748,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

