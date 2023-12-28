Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 6.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $288.12. 382,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,622. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.75.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

