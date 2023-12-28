Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 259,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

