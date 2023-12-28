Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,298,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.16. 166,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

