Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 10,743 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,092. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

