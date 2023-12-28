Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $181.66. The company had a trading volume of 241,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,032. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

