Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 4,610 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.18. 293,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

