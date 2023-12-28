Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

PLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. 730,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,797. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

