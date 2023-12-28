Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 388,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.