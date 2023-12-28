Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $14.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. 94,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,435. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

