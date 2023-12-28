Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $304.73. The company had a trading volume of 409,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,920. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.56 and a 200-day moving average of $278.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

