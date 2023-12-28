Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.83. 539,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,343. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

