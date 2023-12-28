Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACN. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.77. 395,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,311. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,320. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

