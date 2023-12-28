Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $70.47. 7,137,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.