Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 650,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. 804,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

