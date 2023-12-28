Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 59 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,213. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.07 and a 12 month high of $233.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

