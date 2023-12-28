Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. 6,755,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,760,680. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

