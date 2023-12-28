John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 101,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 38,689 shares.The stock last traded at $32.63 and had previously closed at $32.65.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $534.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

