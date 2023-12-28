John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock remained flat at $52.95 during trading on Thursday. 132,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,195. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

