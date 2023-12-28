JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Holdings Lifted by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $60,187,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.94. 5,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,937. The stock has a market cap of $488.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $103.60.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.