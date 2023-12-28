JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 461.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,137. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

