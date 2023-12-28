JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 1,146,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,940. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

