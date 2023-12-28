JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $504.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 502.86 ($6.39), with a volume of 258295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.50 ($6.35).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.73.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider James Macpherson purchased 212,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,298,398.98). 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.