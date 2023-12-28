JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1,152.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 1.87% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $45.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $307.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

