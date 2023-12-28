Julie Neitzel Sells 1,450 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HEICO Stock Performance
Shares of HEI-A traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,199 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.55.
HEICO Company Profile
