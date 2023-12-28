Julie Neitzel Sells 1,450 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI-A traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,199 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.55.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

