Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,600 shares, an increase of 1,021.3% from the November 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

KAVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 285,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,157. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

