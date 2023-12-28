Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $217.00.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $317.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

