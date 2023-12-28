KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 1,053,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,004,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC increased their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded KE from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. KE's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Barclays PLC raised its position in KE by 13.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of KE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in KE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,383,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

