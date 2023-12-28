Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 45.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

