KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 163,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 290,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock remained flat at $14.52 on Thursday. 2,173,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,051. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

