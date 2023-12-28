Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMB opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

