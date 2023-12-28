Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.76. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 333,472 shares changing hands.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $953.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.20.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.