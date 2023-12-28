Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.76. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 333,472 shares changing hands.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $953.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

