Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KGSPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.