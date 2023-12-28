Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

About Kingspan Group

KGSPY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

