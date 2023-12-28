KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KIO stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

