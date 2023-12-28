Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.67

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 146927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark upped their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.03 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0600375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

