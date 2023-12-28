Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

About Kuehne + Nagel International

KHNGY stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

