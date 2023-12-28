L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 4,772 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

