L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 5,015 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.3 %

TECH opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

