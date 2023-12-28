L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Buys 500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

