L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

